The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium.

The betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Cowboys can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 3.5 45 -185 +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

49ers vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers have gone 3-0-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won all four games when favored on the moneyline this year.

San Francisco has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won every time.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 45 points.

Dallas has had an average of 42.4 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time the Cowboys will play as underdogs this season.

Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

49ers vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 31.3 3 14.5 3 43.6 2 4 Cowboys 31.0 4 10.3 1 42.4 0 4

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 43.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 28.0 24.0 ATS Record 3-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 40.8 44.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.5 26.0 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.