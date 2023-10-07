The No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will meet a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. Wyoming matchup.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-6) 45.5 -250 +200 FanDuel Fresno State (-5.5) 46.5 -245 +198

Week 6 Odds

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Wyoming has won two games against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Fresno State has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

