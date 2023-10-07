Wyoming vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will meet a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. Wyoming matchup.
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-6)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-5.5)
|46.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Wyoming has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys have been an underdog by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Fresno State has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
