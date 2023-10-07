Big 12 foes match up when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) and the Baylor Bears (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas Tech ranks 44th in the FBS with 33.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 69th in points allowed (375.8 points allowed per contest). Baylor is generating 23.2 points per game on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.4 points per game (88th-ranked) on defense.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Texas Tech Baylor 404.8 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (55th) 375.8 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.6 (90th) 177.4 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (86th) 227.4 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.6 (39th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough leads Texas Tech with 746 yards (149.2 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 149 rushing yards on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tahj Brooks has 518 rushing yards on 83 carries with three touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 246 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 43 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Myles Price has caught 17 passes for 181 yards (36.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Xavier White has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 15 catches for 178 yards, an average of 35.6 yards per contest.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has compiled 647 yards (129.4 ypg) while completing 49.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Richard Reese, has carried the ball 45 times for 225 yards (45 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dominic Richardson has run for 197 yards across 46 attempts.

Monaray Baldwin has totaled 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 278 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has put together a 228-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 31 targets.

Hal Presley's 14 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 198 yards (39.6 ypg).

