The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 20th-best in scoring offense (34 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (12.3 points allowed per game). South Dakota State has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking second-best in points per game (44.3) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (12.8).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Illinois State 448.8 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (40th) 199.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (12th) 247.8 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (21st) 201 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.3 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 698 passing yards, or 174.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.8% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 40 times for 294 yards (73.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has racked up 38 carries and totaled 236 yards with one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke paces his squad with 205 receiving yards on 16 catches with two touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has recorded 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on seven receptions.

Zach Heins has racked up 103 reciving yards (25.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 962 pass yards for Illinois State, completing 69.6% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mason Blakemore, has carried the ball 34 times for 297 yards (74.3 per game), scoring four times.

Cole Mueller has carried the ball 38 times for 160 yards (40 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's team-leading 355 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 21 targets) with two touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 51.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 18 catches for 184 yards, an average of 46 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois State or South Dakota State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.