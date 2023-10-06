The matchups in a Friday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Saudi League Soccer match featuring Al Nassr taking on Abha Club.

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Abha Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Demirspor vs Trabzonspor AS

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Super League: Manchester United vs Arsenal

  • League: Super League
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg Alsace vs Nantes

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Moreirense vs Boavista

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride

  • League: NWSL
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: North Carolina vs Syracuse

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs CD Universidad Católica

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: OL Reign vs Washington Spirit

  • League: NWSL
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Vancouver FC vs York United

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

