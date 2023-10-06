Marie Bouzkova's run in the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Yue Yuan. At +300, Bouzkova has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Bouzkova at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Bouzkova's Next Match

Bouzkova will face Yuan in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 at 1:30 AM ET, after defeating Eva Lys in the last round 6-1 (in a forfeit).

Bouzkova Stats

Bouzkova advanced via walkover in her most recent match, over Lys at the Hana Bank Korea Open.

Bouzkova has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 22-21.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Bouzkova has gone 16-14.

Bouzkova, over the past 12 months, has played 43 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Bouzkova has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Bouzkova has won 66.4% of her service games, and she has won 34.7% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Bouzkova has been victorious in 36.9% of her return games and 64.6% of her service games.

