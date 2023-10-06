South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Lincoln County, South Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Lennox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lennox, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.