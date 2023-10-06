South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harding County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Harding County, South Dakota, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Harding County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Harding County High School at Timber Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Timber Lake, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
