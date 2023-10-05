The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Vikings are 17th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (23rd).

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +4000 at the start of the season to +8000, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Vikings winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread this season.

The Vikings have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings are totaling 370.8 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are allowing 344.8 yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings are putting up 22.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 23.8 points per contest.

Vikings Impact Players

In four games, Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,214 yards (303.5 per game), with 11 TDs and four INTs, and completing 68.8%.

In four games, Justin Jefferson has 33 receptions for 543 yards (135.8 per game) and three TDs.

In four games, Alexander Mattison has run for 250 yards (62.5 per game) and zero scores.

Jordan Addison has 13 catches for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Danielle Hunter has collected 23 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in four games for the Vikings.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2200 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +50000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +50000 7 October 23 49ers - +500 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +10000 10 November 12 Saints - +5000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +50000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +3500 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

