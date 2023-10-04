Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 84, or 65.6%, of the 128 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 85 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 59-26 in those contests.

The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 860.

The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 @ Red Sox W 5-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello September 29 @ Blue Jays L 11-4 Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi September 30 @ Blue Jays W 7-5 Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu October 1 @ Blue Jays W 12-8 Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons October 3 Rangers L 4-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery October 4 Rangers - Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule