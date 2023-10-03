How to Watch UEFA Champions League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, October 3
The UEFA Champions League lineup on Tuesday should provide some fireworks. The outings include Real Sociedad squaring off against FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena.
Live coverage of all UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday is available to you, with the info provided below.
UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Salzburg vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad travels to face FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+, and ViX+
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (+140)
- Underdog: FC Salzburg (+210)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Union Berlin vs SC Braga
SC Braga makes the trip to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Favorite: Union Berlin (-105)
- Underdog: SC Braga (+300)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch FC Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich makes the trip to match up with FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-475)
- Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+1200)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray makes the trip to match up with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Favorite: Manchester United (-225)
- Underdog: Galatasaray (+600)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Inter Milan vs Benfica
Benfica travels to play Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-135)
- Underdog: Benfica (+370)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch SSC Napoli vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid is on the road to match up with SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, and ViX+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (+160)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+165)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch RC Lens vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC is on the road to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-155)
- Underdog: RC Lens (+425)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC makes the trip to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-105)
- Underdog: Sevilla FC (+285)
- Draw: (+265)
