Vikings vs. Panthers Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Bank of America Stadium.
Before making a player prop bet, check out player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Vikings and the Panthers.
Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds
- Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds
- Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Kirk Cousins
|279.5 (-113)
|2.5 (-113)
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|100.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Oliver
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|56.5 (-114)
|-
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|-
|Bryce Young
|210.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
