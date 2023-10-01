A Pair of stumbling teams meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) look to end their three-game lose streak against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings score 23 points per game, four fewer than the Panthers give up per matchup (27).

The Vikings collect 77 more yards per game (406) than the Panthers give up per matchup (329).

This season, Minnesota rushes for 70.4 fewer yards per game (66.3) than Carolina allows per contest (136.7).

The Vikings have turned the ball over seven more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Vikings Away Performance

On the road last season, Minnesota accumulated more passing yards (272.4 per game) than it did overall (263.8). It also gave up fewer passing yards in away games (249.4) than it did overall (265.6).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-28 Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles L 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco - ABC/ESPN

