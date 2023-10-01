Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 12 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +135 12 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers). The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Colorado's past three contests has been 12, a stretch during which the Rockies and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 145 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has won 36 of its 110 games, or 32.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 160 games with a total.

The Rockies have posted a record of 24-16-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-44 22-59 22-40 36-63 36-74 22-29

