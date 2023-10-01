When Justin Jefferson takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has hauled in 27 receptions for 458 yards, best on his squad, and one TD. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 152.7 yards receiving per game.

Jefferson, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1

Rep Justin Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.