Justin Jefferson will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jefferson has put up 27 catches for a team-leading 458 yards and one TD this year this year. He has been targeted on 38 occasions, and averages 152.7 yards receiving.

Jefferson vs. the Panthers

Jefferson vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 80 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 80 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Carolina on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 192.3 yards per game this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Panthers have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up two this season (0.7 per game).

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 99.5 (-115)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson has received 27.5% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He has 458 receiving yards on 38 targets to rank eighth in NFL play with 12.1 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Jefferson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 13 TAR / 11 REC / 159 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 TAR / 9 REC / 150 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

