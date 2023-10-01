When the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers match up in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Josh Oliver find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has caught seven passes on eight targets for 49 yards and one TD, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

In one of three games this year, Oliver has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1

