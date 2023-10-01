Elias Díaz vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Twins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (87 of 139), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (45 of 139), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 41 of 139 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|70
|.274
|AVG
|.258
|.315
|OBP
|.313
|.435
|SLG
|.383
|22
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|53/16
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 3.53 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.