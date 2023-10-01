On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

In 57.3% of his games this year (47 of 82), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 82), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (35.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.8%).

He has scored in 31 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .322 AVG .175 .373 OBP .214 .559 SLG .307 19 XBH 9 7 HR 4 27 RBI 13 43/11 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

