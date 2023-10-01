Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .651 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .264.

Rodgers will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers during his last outings.

Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rodgers has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Other Rockies Players vs the Twins

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .326 AVG .200 .375 OBP .261 .517 SLG .271 12 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings