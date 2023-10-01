Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .651 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .264.
  • Rodgers will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers during his last outings.
  • Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rodgers has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Twins

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.326 AVG .200
.375 OBP .261
.517 SLG .271
12 XBH 2
2 HR 2
12 RBI 8
18/6 K/BB 20/5
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.