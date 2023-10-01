Will Alexander Mattison find his way into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers come together in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has rushed 39 times for a team-high 155 yards (51.7 per game).

Mattison has also caught 11 passes for 53 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mattison has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0

