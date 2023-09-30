The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. New Mexico is a two-touchdown underdog. The total for this game has been set at 40.5 points.

Wyoming is averaging 24.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 88th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 71st, allowing 25.0 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, New Mexico is putting up 29.3 points per game (66th-ranked). It ranks 104th in the FBS on defense (30.0 points given up per game).

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

Wyoming vs New Mexico Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -14 -115 -105 40.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread this season.

Wyoming has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Wyoming has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Wyoming has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has compiled 381 yards (95.3 ypg) on 34-of-65 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 96 rushing yards (24.0 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 266 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Sam Scott has carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Wyatt Wieland's leads his squad with 163 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ayir Asante has put together a 115-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on 11 targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg's eight receptions have turned into 67 yards and one touchdown.

DeVonne Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Wyoming's tackle leader, Shae Suiaunoa, has 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Wrook Brown has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 16 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

