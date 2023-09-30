The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) in MWC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. New Mexico matchup in this article.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Wyoming (-14) 42.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wyoming (-14.5) 41.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Wyoming has won two games against the spread this season.

New Mexico has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

The Lobos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

