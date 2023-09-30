The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) in MWC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. New Mexico matchup in this article.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: MW Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM Wyoming (-14) 42.5 -600 +425
FanDuel Wyoming (-14.5) 41.5 -750 +520

Week 5 Odds

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • Wyoming has won two games against the spread this season.
  • New Mexico has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
  • The Lobos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

