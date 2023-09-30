The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in an MWC showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, Wyoming ranks 89th in the FBS with 24.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 71st in points allowed (377.0 points allowed per contest). New Mexico ranks 76th with 384.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 94th with 395.8 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Wyoming New Mexico 297.5 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (85th) 377.0 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (84th) 168.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.3 (47th) 129.3 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (93rd) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (131st)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has racked up 381 yards (95.3 ypg) on 34-of-65 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 96 rushing yards (24.0 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has 266 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam Scott has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 114 yards (28.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Wyatt Wieland's 163 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has totaled 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Ayir Asante has caught five passes for 115 yards (28.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

John Michael Gyllenborg has been the target of 13 passes and racked up eight grabs for 67 yards, an average of 16.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins leads New Mexico with 827 yards on 57-of-97 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jacory Merritt has rushed for 328 yards on 48 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Dorian Lewis has run for 122 yards across 23 carries.

Deuce Jones paces his team with 159 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Caleb Medford has totaled 142 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

Andrew Erickson's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 140 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

