According to our computer projections, the Wyoming Cowboys will take down the New Mexico Lobos when the two teams play at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+14) Over (40.5) Wyoming 32, New Mexico 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wyoming vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this matchup.

The Cowboys have posted two wins against the spread this year.

One Cowboys game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The point total average for Wyoming games this season is 47.8, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Lobos.

The Lobos is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

New Mexico is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Two of the Lobos' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for New Mexico games this year is 9.7 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 24.5 25.0 29.3 23.0 10.0 31.0 New Mexico 29.3 30.0 36.5 18.5 22.0 41.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.