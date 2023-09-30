The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Tulane ranks 72nd in points scored this year (28.5 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 16 points allowed per game. UAB ranks 54th in total yards per game (414.3), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 430 total yards surrendered per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Tulane vs. UAB Key Statistics

Tulane UAB 375 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (110th) 132.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.8 (110th) 242.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (17th) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has 485 yards passing for Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 245 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 26 times for 109 yards (27.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 17 catches for 345 yards (86.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (57.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has compiled 11 catches for 130 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has been a dual threat for UAB this season. He has 1,206 passing yards (301.5 per game) while completing 75.1% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 116 yards (29 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Jacobs, has carried the ball 37 times for 154 yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer paces his team with 185 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has caught eight passes and compiled 180 receiving yards (45 per game).

Samario Rudolph's 19 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.