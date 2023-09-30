The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

South Dakota State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (11th-best with 454.0 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 188.3 yards allowed per game) this year. North Dakota's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FCS with 36.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 23.7 points per game, which ranks 38th.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

South Dakota State North Dakota 454.0 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.7 (63rd) 188.3 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (47th) 241.7 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (46th) 212.3 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.0 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 531 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 56 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 15 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Amar Johnson, has carried the ball 25 times for 180 yards (60.0 per game), scoring one time.

Isaiah Davis has 78 receiving yards (26.0 per game) on six catches with one touchdown, while also piling up 54.0 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 13 catches for 154 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Griffin Wilde has hauled in seven receptions totaling 146 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 663 passing yards, or 221.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Gaven Ziebarth, has carried the ball 32 times for 216 yards (72.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has run for 78 yards across 16 attempts. He's chipped in with four catches for 47 yards.

Bo Belquist has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 296 (98.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has two touchdowns.

Red Wilson has 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 116 yards (38.7 yards per game) this year.

Wesley Eliodor's 10 targets have resulted in seven catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

