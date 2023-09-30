When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Jackrabbits will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-10.6) 58.5 South Dakota State 35, North Dakota 24

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have no wins against the spread this year.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks went 6-5-0 ATS last year.

A total of seven of Fightin' Hawks games last season went over the point total.

Jackrabbits vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 45 10 32.5 11.5 -- -- North Dakota 36.7 23.7 46 14.5 18 42

