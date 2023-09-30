Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Twins on September 30, 2023
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Max Kepler and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .241/.324/.434 slash line on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .257/.291/.414 slash line so far this year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has collected 112 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .259/.332/.479 on the year.
- Kepler has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
