Nolan Jones vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .292 with 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.
- Jones will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 65.0% of his games this season (67 of 103), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (44.7%), including 11 multi-run games (10.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.295
|AVG
|.288
|.386
|OBP
|.380
|.511
|SLG
|.554
|18
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|29
|47/25
|K/BB
|76/26
|11
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pagan starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 65 appearances so far.
- In 65 games this season, he has compiled a 3.03 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .184 against him.
