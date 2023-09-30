Kris Bryant vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Emilio Pagan and the Minnesota TwinsSeptember 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has homered in 10 games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has an RBI in 22 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (30 of 78), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.247
|AVG
|.230
|.322
|OBP
|.314
|.422
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|8
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 189 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Pagan will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 65 times this season.
- In 65 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.03 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.