Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.
  • Tovar has reached base via a hit in 103 games this season (of 150 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
  • In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has driven home a run in 53 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 67 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 74
.284 AVG .229
.324 OBP .258
.450 SLG .377
30 XBH 26
7 HR 8
43 RBI 30
74/13 K/BB 87/12
3 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (189 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pagan will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty has appeared in relief 65 times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .184 against him this season. He has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 65 appearances.
