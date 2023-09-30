Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Twins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has 11 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .224.

In 44.0% of his games this season (33 of 75), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Trejo has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 75 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .219 AVG .229 .269 OBP .280 .354 SLG .321 7 XBH 8 3 HR 1 17 RBI 9 18/6 K/BB 33/8 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings