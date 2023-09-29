Veronika Kudermetova (No. 19 ranking) will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 86) in the semifinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 29.

Kudermetova is getting -130 odds to earn a spot in the final versus Pavlyuchenkova (+100).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +450 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kudermetova beat Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Pavlyuchenkova took home the victory against No. 21-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 6-2, 7-5.

Kudermetova has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21 games per match.

Kudermetova has played 20.6 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 20 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Pavlyuchenkova has played eight matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In four head-to-head meetings, Kudermetova and Pavlyuchenkova have split 2-2. Kudermetova took their most recent clash on March 7, 2021, winning 7-6, 6-2.

Kudermetova and Pavlyuchenkova have been equally balanced, each claiming five of 10 sets against the other.

Kudermetova and Pavlyuchenkova have matched up for 97 total games, and Kudermetova has won more often, claiming 49 of them.

Pavlyuchenkova and Kudermetova have squared off four times, and they have averaged 24.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.