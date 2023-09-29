South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spink County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Spink County, South Dakota this week.
Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Herreid/Selby High School at Northwestern Area School District
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mellette, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redfield High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Parker, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
