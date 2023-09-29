Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Spink County, South Dakota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Herreid/Selby High School at Northwestern Area School District

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29

6:45 PM CT on September 29 Location: Mellette, SD

Mellette, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Redfield High School at Parker High School