Ryan McMahon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (133) this season.
- In 61.6% of his 146 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 146 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (15.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 44 games this season (30.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year (66 of 146), with two or more runs 11 times (7.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|.269
|AVG
|.219
|.343
|OBP
|.310
|.496
|SLG
|.380
|33
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|23
|100/31
|K/BB
|92/37
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
