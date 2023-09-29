Sean Bouchard brings a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (58-101) game versus the Minnesota Twins (85-74) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Coors Field.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (11-10) versus the Rockies and Ty Blach (3-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.31 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-3, 5.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (3-3 with a 5.42 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.42, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .330 against him.

Blach heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Blach heads into the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (11-10) will take the mound for the Twins, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31 and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .243 in 28 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.