Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (85-74) versus the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (11-10) for the Twins and Ty Blach (3-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 143 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 26 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (706 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.69 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule