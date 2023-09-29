Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .788 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .287.

Jones will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.

Jones has picked up a hit in 66 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven in a run in 35 games this season (34.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (45.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .287 AVG .288 .381 OBP .380 .509 SLG .554 18 XBH 27 9 HR 10 31 RBI 29 46/25 K/BB 76/26 10 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings