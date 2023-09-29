If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hand County, South Dakota this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

Hand County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Colome High School at Sunshine Bible Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 29

3:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Miller, SD

Miller, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Elk Point-Jefferson High School at Miller High School