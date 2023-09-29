The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

In 62.0% of his 137 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (10.2%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 45 games this year (32.8%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (29.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.1%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 70 .272 AVG .258 .311 OBP .313 .431 SLG .383 21 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 52/15 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings