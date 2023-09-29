South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butte County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Butte County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Butte County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Newell High School at Dupree High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Dupree, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota Tech High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
