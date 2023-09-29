On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .268.

Rodgers is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (28 of 42), with at least two hits 12 times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 42 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .342 AVG .200 .395 OBP .261 .506 SLG .271 10 XBH 2 1 HR 2 11 RBI 8 17/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings