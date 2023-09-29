Brendan Rodgers vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .268.
- Rodgers is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (28 of 42), with at least two hits 12 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 42 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.342
|AVG
|.200
|.395
|OBP
|.261
|.506
|SLG
|.271
|10
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.