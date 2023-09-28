As of September 28 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Vikings considerably higher (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +4000 at the start of the season to +8000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

The Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has no wins against the spread this season.

One of the Vikings' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Vikings have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Offensively, the Vikings have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by putting up 406.0 yards per game. They rank 27th on defense (382.3 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings are averaging 23.0 points per game offensively this year (15th in NFL), and they are surrendering 27.3 points per game (26th) on defense.

Vikings Impact Players

In three games, Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.6%.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored one time, catching 27 balls for 458 yards (152.7 per game).

In the passing game, Jordan Addison has scored two times, catching 13 balls for 185 yards (61.7 per game).

T.J. Hockenson has 23 receptions for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

On defense, Danielle Hunter has helped set the tone with 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in three games.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.