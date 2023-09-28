After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

Bouchard is hitting .192 with a home run and three walks.

Bouchard has picked up a hit in four games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

Bouchard has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .200 AVG .188 .333 OBP .222 .500 SLG .188 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

