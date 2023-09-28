The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (133) this season.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 90 of 146 games this year (61.6%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 66 times this season (45.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 75 .269 AVG .219 .343 OBP .310 .496 SLG .380 33 XBH 24 14 HR 9 47 RBI 23 100/31 K/BB 92/37 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings