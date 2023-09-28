When the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) square off against the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at Coors Field on Thursday, September 28 at 8:40 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-225). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). An 11.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough - LAD (7-6, 3.78 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.01 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 Dodgers (-2.5) 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 130 times and won 82, or 63.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 22-10 (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have won in 52, or 36.6%, of the 142 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won five of 43 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

