On Thursday, Nolan Jones (.844 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .289.

Jones will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with two homers in his last games.

Jones has gotten a hit in 65 of 101 games this season (64.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (24.8%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has an RBI in 34 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (44.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .289 AVG .288 .385 OBP .380 .512 SLG .554 17 XBH 27 9 HR 10 28 RBI 29 45/25 K/BB 76/26 9 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings