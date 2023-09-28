Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings
It's Week 4 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning RBs -- you've come to the right place!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 4
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|83.9
|28
|13.7
|3.3
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|71.3
|23.8
|20
|4.3
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|59.7
|19.9
|15.7
|3.3
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|57.2
|19.1
|20.7
|4.7
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|53.9
|18
|13
|6.3
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|53.2
|26.6
|9.5
|2.5
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|51.5
|17.2
|13
|5.7
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|49.5
|16.5
|15.7
|1.7
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|48.2
|16.1
|17
|2.7
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|45.4
|15.1
|16.3
|4.3
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|44.8
|14.9
|13.7
|2.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|43.4
|14.5
|14.7
|4.3
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|43.2
|21.6
|24
|3.5
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|43.2
|14.4
|15
|2.3
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|37.8
|12.6
|15
|4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|37.1
|12.4
|15.3
|4.3
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|36.7
|12.2
|13.7
|6.7
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|36.5
|18.3
|14.5
|5.5
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|35.8
|11.9
|13
|5.7
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|35.4
|11.8
|16
|3.3
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|34.4
|11.5
|17
|2.3
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|34.1
|11.4
|12.7
|2
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|33.2
|11.1
|11.7
|3
|Roschon Johnson
|Bears
|30.6
|10.2
|5.7
|3.7
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|30
|10
|15
|4.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|29.8
|9.9
|10.3
|4.3
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|27.6
|9.2
|5.7
|5.3
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|27.1
|9
|13.3
|3
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|26.7
|26.7
|9
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|26.4
|26.4
|16
|5
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|26
|8.7
|12
|4
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|25.8
|12.9
|18.5
|0.5
|Tony Jones Jr.
|Saints
|25.1
|8.4
|7
|2
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|25
|8.3
|1
|2.7
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|23.1
|11.6
|14
|2
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|22.9
|7.6
|4.3
|1.7
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|22.5
|7.5
|9.7
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|Chargers
|21.7
|7.2
|13.3
|1
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|21.7
|7.2
|7.7
|3.3
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|21.6
|7.2
|4
|3.7
|Rico Dowdle
|Cowboys
|21.3
|7.1
|5.7
|1.3
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|21.3
|7.1
|4
|3.3
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|21.2
|10.6
|9.5
|1.5
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Chiefs
|20.3
|6.8
|7.3
|1.3
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|20.3
|6.8
|8.7
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|18.3
|6.1
|9.3
|2.7
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|17.2
|8.6
|14
|3
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|17.1
|5.7
|11.7
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|16.2
|5.4
|5
|3.3
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|16.2
|5.4
|13
|1.3
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 28
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 1
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 2
|ABC/ESPN
