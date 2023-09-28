Maria Sakkari will face Coco Gauff next in the China Open quarterfinals. Sakkari is +1200 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 China Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sakkari at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sakkari's Next Match

On Friday, October 6 at 2:30 AM ET, Sakkari will meet Gauff in the quarterfinals, after beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Sakkari is currently listed at +170 to win her next matchup versus Gauff. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Sakkari? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sakkari Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari beat No. 37-ranked Wang, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Sakkari has won one of her 24 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 40-23.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has gone 31-16 and has won one title.

Sakkari has played 21.9 games per match in her 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 47 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.3 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.

Sakkari, over the past year, has won 73.4% of her service games and 34.1% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has won 73.9% of her games on serve and 34.4% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.